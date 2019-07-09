Kabir Singh box office collection Day 18: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's movie has earned Rs 239.97 crore and is unstoppable at the box office.

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 18: Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor’s latest movie Kabir Singh is unstoppable at the box office as the film has now earned Rs 239.97 crore. Kabir Singh will not only cross the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba but is also inching towards beating Vicky Kaushal’s Uri at the box office with such great box office numbers.

The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is the Hindi adaptation of blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. The film has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga.who previously directed the Telugu version as well. Kabir Singh also stars Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in supporting roles.

The movie has been enjoying a successful run at the box office ever since it was released on June 21 this year. Shahid Kapoor’s performance in the movie is being highly applauded and he has also received critical acclaim for his breakthrough performance in the movie.

#KabirSingh is a lottery… Continues to surprise with solid trending on [third] Mon… Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Simmba today [Tue]… Inches closer to #Uri… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 239.97 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2019

Even though Kabir Singh faced a lot of backlash on social media for glorifying stalking and toxic masculinity, the movie has been strong and steady at the box office and Shahid Kapoor’s biggest solo hit at the box office.

It will be interesting to see if Kabir Singh will be able to enter the Rs 300 crore club and emerged as the biggest blockbuster of this year so far. The songs in the movie have also been loved by fans and even after a lot of negative response, the movie is unshakable at the box office and the numbers are proof!

