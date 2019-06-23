Kabir Singh box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is garnering praises from all corners of the world. The film is a romantic drama which is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-series.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 2: Romantic drama film Kabir Singh has created a buzz since its release. Starting from Shahid Kapoor’s performance, Kiara Advani’s soft role to the bro code between Kabir and his best friend, everything in the film seems perfect. The film is a complete package of entertainment, action, drama, and comedy. While some are praising the film and calling it the best of Shahid Kapoor’s career but some are disliking the plot of the film as well

The film opened with a thunderous response. Though, it was expected that the film will make Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore on opening day, the film completely surprised everyone by opening with Rs 20.21 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film became the biggest opener for Shahid Kapoor’s career by surpassing the record of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat which earned Rs 19 crore.

The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga who very knew that it requires a lot of efforts with techniques to make a remake film a big hit. Though the plot was same, Sandeep left no stone unturned to position the characters well in the film. Those who don’t know, the film is an official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also features Kamini Kaushal, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta in supporting roles. Reports also revealed that both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani tried their best to get into the skin of the characters. Kiara Advani stayed up in a hostel for a week to understand her character and Shahid Kapoor also did a lot to attain the aggressive man’s look.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App