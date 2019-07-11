Kabir Singh box office collection day 20: Sandeep Vanga's film Kabir Singh has currently become highest grossing Hindi films of 2019 by earning Rs 246.28 crore in just 20 days after crossing the record of Vicky Kaushal's film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 20: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are currently on cloud 9 as their last released film Kabir Singh has created a big buzz at the box office. Recently, the film has crossed the record of Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike by earning Rs 246.28 crore. Uri earned Rs 245.36 crore by the end of its run at the box office, however, Kabir Singh has crossed its collection in just 20 days of its release and has become the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019.

Not just Uri, Kabir Singh has also crossed the record of Ranveer Singh’s film Simmba. Though the film was a holiday release, Kabir Singh wasn’t, however, it manages to cross all records at the box office. Moreover, the film was also not affected by India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final match.

Earlier it was predicted that the film could also enter Rs 300 crore mark but as per the recent buzz around Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, it is expected that Kabir Singh might face competition from Super 30 and the graph of its collection may get affected from it.

#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… Inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: ₹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019

Talking about the film, it narrated the love story of an alcoholic surgeon Kabir Singh who starts following a self-destructive path when his love interest Preeti Sikka decides to marry someone else out of her family pressure. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also features Arjan Bajwa, Nikita Dutta, Kamini Kaushal and Adil Hussain.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App