Kabir Singh box office collection day 28: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh completed it’s fourth week at the ticket window and has become the biggest worldwide hit of 2019 beating Salman Khan’s Bharat and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie is still trending and has entered the Rs 350 crore club at the global box office.

The intense love story of Shahid as Dr Kabir Rajdheer Singh and his love interest Kiara as Preeti Sikka has received love from their fans globally. According to reports, it is expected that the film will wrap its business till Rs 360 crore before going down from the big screens. Kabir Singh has created a lot of buzz since the time of its release and has become the biggest hit of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor so far.

Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy that featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. The romantic drama is directed by Sandeep Vanga and produced under the banner of T-Series. Apart from Shahid and Kiara, the film includes Nikita Dutta, Kamini Kaushal, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain. The film was released at the big screens on June 21.

The plot of the movie revolves around Shahid Kapoor as Kabir who is a dominant surgeon and becomes self-destructive and alcoholic when his love Preeti decides to marry someone else under family immense pressure.

