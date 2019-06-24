Kabir Singh box office collection day 3: Romantic drama film Kabir Singh is currently in its full form at the box office. The film has earned Rs 42.92 crore and is expected to perform well on its first Sunday. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-series.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 3: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is not only performing well at the box office, but it has also conquered the heart of many fans. Starting from Shahid Kapoor’s dapper look to Kiara Advani’s innocent smile, everything in the film seems perfect. Though the duration of the film is a little long, it somehow manages to keep the audience hooked until the end as one can’t afford to miss a single scene.

Kabir Singh is a pack of action, comedy, entertainment, and romance and in all is a sweet treat to all the Shahid Kapoor fans. Talking about the collections, the film opened by earning Rs 20.21 crore and on its second day, the film earned Rs 22.71 crore. In total the film has earned Rs 42.92 crore.

Kabir Singh is the official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and no doubt, he has done a fabulous job in the remake by casting Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he took 2 hours of shower to be back in his own character and then returned home to meet his kids and family.

#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable… Continues its heroic run on Day 2… Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match… Eyes ₹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend… Fantastic trending PAN India… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 23, 2019

No doubt, the hard work of the lead stars was well visible in the film as both the actors entertained the audience to the fullest. Apart from the chemistry, the best part about the film is the bro code between Shahid Kapoor and his best friend which has garnered a lot of praises.

