Kabir Singh box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh has turned out to be a record breaker as the film earned Rs 88.37 crore in just four days despite being a non-holiday release. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga is produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-series.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 4: Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor are on cloud 9. Their recently released film Kabir Singh is currently garnering attention from all corners of the world. Starting from appreciations to negative reviews, the film has been garnering mixed responses. The romantic drama film is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and apart from Shahid and Kiara, the film also features Soham Majumadar, Arjan Bajwa, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta in supporting roles.

Talking about the till date collections. The film has earned Rs 20.21 crore on its day 1, Rs 22.71 crore on day 2, Rs 27.91 crores on day 3 and Rs 17.54 crore on day 4. In total, the film has earned Rs 88.37 crore in just three days and it is expected that the film may enter the club of Rs 100 crore soon. Moreover, the film became the highest non-holiday opener.

The film has also broken the records of Total Dhamaal. Talking about the reviews, though, the film didn’t receive good reviews from critics, it successfully got a thumbs up from the fans.

#KabirSingh is sensational… ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don't collect that on a Sun… Eyes ₹ 200 cr… May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game… Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]… Will hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 5]… #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy… Amazing! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

It seems that the hard work put in by both the makers and the stars Shahid and Kiara has well paid them all as the film has performed brilliantly at the box office. Kabir Singh is called Shahid Kapoor career-best act as Shahid Kapoor has performed outstandingly in the film. Moreover, Kiara Advani is also looking pretty in her simple style in the film and is well complimenting Shahid Kapoor in her role.

#KabirSingh surpasses *opening weekend* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens], thus emerging the biggest *non-holiday* opener of 2019… A remarkable feat, since #KabirSingh was released on 3123 screens. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

