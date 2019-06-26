Kabir Singh box office collection Day 5: Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is scoring big on ticket counters. Despite receiving harsh criticism, the film continues to hold the masses and is likely to cross Rs 100 crore mark today.

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 5: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s latest film Kabir Singh is enjoying a hit run at the silver screens. A remake of South super-hit film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has sparked conversations in popular media. As a result, the audience is flocking the cinema screens in huge numbers to watch the film.

Amid contrasting reviews, the film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark today and is performing better than big releases like Salman Khan’s Bharat, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy.

On Tuesday, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Kabir Singh has managed to earn Rs 88.37 crore so far. The film earned Rs 20.21 on Friday, Rs 22.71 crore on Saturday, Rs 27.91 crore on Sunday and Rs 17.54 crore on Sunday, making it a total collection of Rs 88.37 crore. He also added that Kabir Singh may challenge Uri as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019.

#KabirSingh is sensational… ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don't collect that on a Sun… Eyes ₹ 200 cr… May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game… Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]… Will hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 5]… #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy… Amazing! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

While several critics are saying that Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor’s best work till date and Kiara Advani is looking beautiful in a simple avatar in this passionate love story, many are of the opinion that Kabir Singh is outrightly misogynistic and glorifies toxic masculinity, an issue that already plagues India’s paternalistic society.

Previously seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid Kapoor is yet to announce his next film. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be seen in upcoming films like Good News, Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb, Indu Ki Jawani and Netflix film Guilty.

