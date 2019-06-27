Kabir Singh box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is a romantic drama film which is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-series. The film has till now earned Rs 104.90 crore and is expected to soon enter Rs 150 crore club.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 6: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are currently shining at the box office and are also ruling the heart of their fans with their latest release film Kabir Singh. The romantic drama film is a pack of everything, starting from drama, action, comedy, romance and entertainment. The director of the film Sandeep Vanga has done a great job in the film as the film has itself broken many big records and has also become the biggest opener of Shahid Kapoor’s career.

Talking about the collections, the film opened by earning Rs 20.21 crore despite a non-holiday release, on the second day, the film earned Rs 22.71 crore, on day 3 the film earned Rs 27.91 crore, day 4 it made Rs 17.54 and day 5 Rs 16.53. It is expected that soon the film will earn enter the Rs 200 crore club as per the rising trend at the box office. In total, the film has earned Rs 104.90 crore.

Kabir Singh is a Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The reports reveal that Kabir Singh is performing better than big releases like Salman Khan’s Bharat, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film Gully Boy.

#KabirSingh cruises past ₹ 💯 cr… Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century… Extraordinary trending on weekdays… Eyes ₹ 130 cr+ total in Week 1… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

#KabirSingh versus the biggies… Days taken to reach ₹ 💯 cr… 2019 releases [screen count in brackets]…

⭐️ #Bharat: Day 4 [4700]

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 5 [3123]

⭐️ #Kesari: Day 7 [3600]

⭐️ #GullyBoy: Day 8 [3350]

⭐️ #TotalDhamaal: Day 9 [3700]

Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

The film is currently receiving mixed reviews from the critics as well as fans. While some are liking the film and are calling it Shahid Kapoor’s career best and some are saying that the film showcases masculinity. Apart from Shahid and Kiara, the film also features Teena Singh, Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Kamini Kaushal in supporting roles.

