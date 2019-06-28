Kabir Singh box office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is now called monstrous hit film based on the performance of the film at the box office. It is also expected that the film is likely to face stiff competition from Ayushamnn Khurrana's Article 15 which has released today.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 7: Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are currently on cloud 9 as their recently released film Kabir Singh has created a huge buzz at the box office. Starting from interesting story, drama, action to romantic songs, everything in the film seems to be perfect. Kabir Singh is the first collaboration of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani but their on-screen chemistry didn’t reflect that. Together both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani left no chance of proving themselves and depicting the characters well.

As per Film critic Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day, it earned Rs 22.71 crore on day 2, Rs 27.91 crore on day 3, Rs 17.54 crore on day 4, Rs 16.53 crore on day 5, Rs 15.91 crore on day 6. In total, the film has earned Rs 120.81 crore and became one of the blockbusters of the year.

It seems that the film is currently having a dream run at the box office. By surpassing the records of certain big releases, the film has performed brilliantly in terms of collection. Taran Adarsh called the film as a monstrous hit as it has crossed the records of Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO… #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [₹ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*… #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

#KabirSingh is a Boxoffice Blockbuster… Like #Uri, the overwhelming success of #KabirSingh has left the industry shocked and stunned… All calculations have gone for a toss… My opinion on Bollywood Hungama: https://t.co/N6xZchVUh9 pic.twitter.com/sDwMVWGIj7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

Kabir Singh is the official adaptation of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also featured Arjan Bajwa, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Kamini Kaushal in supporting roles. Overall. Kabir Singh is among the career-best acts of Shahid Kapoor.

