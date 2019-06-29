Kabir Singh box office collection Day 8: Helmed by Sandeep Vanga and bankrolled by T-Series, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh is doing wonders at the box office. In its 8 days run at the box office, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 146.63 crore.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh is on a hit run at the box office. Despite receiving harsh criticism by film critics and sparking a conversation in popular media about toxic masculinity, Kabir Singh has found several takers among the audience. Emerging as Shahid Kapoor’s highest-earning solo release, Kabir Singh has secured the best second Friday of 2019 by earning Rs 12.21 crore. As a result, it has triumphed the records previously held by Uri, Total Dhamaal, Kesari, Bharat, Badla and Gully Boy.

On its second Friday, the film earned Rs 12.21 crore taking the total collection to Rs 146.63 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics of the film on his official Twitter account and said that the film will cross Rs 150 crore mark today. At the silver screens, Kabir Singh is leading the race against this week’s release Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Defending Kabir Singh, Veteran actor and Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azeem said that actors have won Oscars for characters like these in Hollywood. It is important that one understands that Kabir Singh is a story and not a lecture on morality. She added that the film does not glorify the aggressive nature of Kabir Singh but warns against it.

#KabirSingh continues to weave magic at BO, despite new films cutting into the market share… Biz on [second] Fri is in double digits, which is exceptional… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr. Total: ₹ 146.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

#KabirSingh benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Day 9]

It’s difficult to guesstimate the *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh, since the film refuses to slow down… Best trending film of 2019 [so far]. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

Before Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor was seen in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He is yet to announce his next film. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be seen in upcoming films like Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani.

