Kabir Singh box office collection day 9: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has been making headlines since its release. The film has till now earned Rs 146.63 crore at the box office and is expected to cross the mark of Rs 150 crore on day 9.

Kabir Singh box office collection day 9: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are currently on cloud 9 as their recently released film Kabir Singh is currently breaking records at the box office. The romantic drama has a dose of everything starting from romance, drama, comedy and action. Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which itself was a big hit in the south film industry. Though, the film is a shot to shot replica of the Arjun Reddy, the lead star Shahid Kapoor has left no stone unturned to prove him on-screen.

Talking about the recent figures, the film opened with Rs 20.21 crore on Friday, Rs 22.71 crore on second day, Rs 27.91 crore on day 3, Rs 17.54 crore on day 4, Rs 16.53 crore on day 5, Rs 15.91 crore on day 6, Rs 13.61 crore on day 7, Rs 12.21 crore on day 8. In total, the film has earned Rs 146.63 crore and it is expected to cross the mark of Rs 150 crore on day 9.

Talking about the records so far, Kabir Singh’s collections are higher than all films this year. As per the second Friday buzz, the film has crossed the record of various hit films like Uri that earned Rs 12.21 crore, Total Dhamaal that earned Rs 4.75 crore, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari earned Rs 4.45 crore, Salman Khan’s Bharat that earned Rs 4.30 crore, Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla earned Rs 4.05 crore, by earning Rs 12.21 crore on its second Friday despite facing competition with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15.

#KabirSingh continues to weave magic at BO, despite new films cutting into the market share… Biz on [second] Fri is in double digits, which is exceptional… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr. Total: ₹ 146.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly bankrolled by Cine1 Studios and T-series. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Kamini Kaushal and Nikita Dutta in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App