Kabir Singh box office collection prediction: After creating a buzz with the trailer and songs of the film, Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is all set to release this Friday, i.e June 20. The excitement among the audience, especially the youth, is high for the movie and it is expected to set the cash counters ringing. According to early trade predictions, Kabir Singh is likely to get a decent start at the box office and earn about Rs 10 crore on its first day at the cinema screens.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar spoke about Kabir Singh box office collection prediction to a news portal and said that the lead actors Shahid and Kiara are looking good in the film. Due to the songs and trailer of the film, the buzz among the audience is quite high. Since the film is a remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, it might emerge as Shahid’s highest solo opener. However, he added that the length of the film and A certificate given to the film might hamper its performance.

Speaking about competition, Disney’s film Toy Story 4 is also releasing this weekend. Considering the film belongs to a successful franchise from a big brand, the family audience and the kids will watch it instead. The trade analyst also said that Kabir Singh is less likely to face a competition from Salman Khan’s Bharat as it has not met with good reviews. So, the audience is looking forward to Kabir Singh.

Interestingly, Kabir Sngh is directed and written by the same director of Arjun Reddy, i.e Sandeep Vanga. Starring Arjun Bawja, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta, the film is bankrolled under the banner of Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

#CensorNews: #KabirSingh certified 15 by British censors on 18 June 2019. Approved run time: 172 min, 34 sec [2 hours, 52 minutes, 34 seconds]. #Overseas #UK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2019

