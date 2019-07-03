As the movie, Kabir Singh is soon going to collect a huge amount of Rs 200 crore on the box office, here is an opinion on the movie and the character.

Kabir Singh, one of the most controversial names nowadays, is, unfortunately, a fictional character. The story, as everyone knows by now, revolves around a medical college student, who is studying to become a doctor, and has an enormous anger management problem. The protagonist in a Bollywood drama has managed to rouse collective feminine anger against him. Yes, he’s brash, a gender stereotype of toxic masculinity, a wastrel, a vagabond, etc etc. It’s at the end, a film which one needn’t worry excessively about but it is very hard for people to digest that there are other issues in very real India that demand more attention. No, but we will outrage over Kabir Singh. How dare he? How dare they?

The first point I want to keep in front of all those who are saying that the movie is going to leave a bad effect on teenagers and youth of the country is this, where were you when Mirzapur, Sacred Games, Veerey di Wedding and many more played and spooled out. There was nary a word on the violence or objectification or what-not in these films. Give this hypocrisy, the majority of the youth are not silly to live life Kabir size. They know that’s its purely entertainment and entirely fictional, try treating your girlfriend like in the movie and end up solo.

Let me cut to the chase on toxic masculinity, now part of the patois of activist folk. May I ask if the protesters were okay with the portrayal of women in Veerey Di Wedding? Is empowerment all about having one-night stands or discovering sexual desire? Was that not exalting toxic feminism?

One of the most quoted controversial points against the film is that Kabir’s character is possessive, dominant, and short-tempered due to which he suppresses the female character Preeti. If you haven’t seen the movie, am sorry for a wee spoiler; Preeti slaps Kabir in the film right at the beginning. Yes, he hits back. Which man would take it and walk away in this present day India? Cinema is a reflection of society; but is that true in the reverse. Which is where everyone gets all het up about. If Kabir Singh shocks you, how do you manoeuvre the real world? There are certainly worse people around you, more than a mere fictional character.

Here’s a list of India’s 5 most crazy killers and, voila, no one became like them:

AUTO SHANKAR: One of the deadliest serial killers of India. Auto Shankar along with his associates was found guilty of 6 murders committed over 2 years. He kidnapped women, raped them, cremated them and poured their ashes into the Bay of Bengal.

CHARLES SOBHRAJ: One of the more famous names in the world of crime. A serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese origin, he was nicknamed Bikini Killer because most of the women murdered by him were in a bikini. A film was also made on him, The Stoneman Murders.

CYANIDE MOHAN: He was a serial killer, and his prime target were women who were looking to getting married. He murdered more than 20 women who were unable to pay a dowry or failing to find an ideal husband.

STONEMAN: The name was given to him by a famous Calcutta (now Kolkata) daily. He murdered 13 homeless people in the West Bengal capital in 1989. The same name was given to a man who attempted killing in the same way in Bombay (now Mumbai) from 1985 to 1988. He murdered more than 26 people.

RAMAN RAGHAV: One of the most famous serial killers of India. In the outskirts of Mumbai in 1968, a number of murders took place exactly like murders from 2 years before. When he was picked up by police, Raman Raghav clearly said that he has murdered 41 people in 1966 and around a dozen people in 1968. A movie was also made on him, Raman Raghav 2.0, in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the psycho-killer.

Kabir Singh is mad, highly possessive, extremely misogynistic, and yeah, one of the worst examples of toxic masculinity, but what people need to understand is that it is a fictional character and the most important message from the movie, if one overcomes one’s biases, is don’t be like Kabir Singh. Or else you are going to destroy your life like our friend on the screen. It’s a film for entertainment and has been given an A certificate which clearly means it is not for people under 18 years of age and people above 18 are mature enough to understand where fiction ends and life beckons from outside the multiplex.

Watch it or don’t, hate it or love it, like it or dislike it, praise it or criticize it, don’t spread negative vibes because an actor, director or any person related to the movie has put in their all. Oh by the way, Kabir Singh, thanks to all the bad publicity, is laughing its way to the bank with Rs 200 crore already made and minted at the box office.

