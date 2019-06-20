Kabir Singh early review: The much-anticipated film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is all set to release tomorrow. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga and bankrolled by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, the film is the remake of Telugu blockbuster film Arjun Reddy.

Giving the film 4.5 stars, a Twitter profile named AlwaysBollywood has said that Kabir Singh has a story that Bollywood has never witnessed. It is not a story where the boy and girl meet and fall in love. Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh will make you watch more and more of him. UAE film critic Umair Sandhu has said on his Twitter profile that Kabir Singh is the best movie of 2019 and keeps one engaged throughout the film.

If the early trade predictions are to go by, Kabir Singh is going to receive a good opening at the box office. The film is likely to earn Rs 10 crore and above on its opening day. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has also extended his wishes to the makers of the film ahead of the release.

Take a look at the early reviews of Shahid Kapoor’s film Kabir Singh:

#KabirSingh review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2. First of all let us tell you, this is not a normal lovestory where a boy & a girl meets & they fall in love & eventually everything goes smooth. This story is something which Bollywood never witnessed. Stunning 2nd half which reveals heroin's part — AlwaysBollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) June 20, 2019

Contd… #KabirSingh review : #KabirSingh 's characterization by @shahidkapoor is something which really makes you to crave for watch him more & more … He is free-spirited , short tempered, rebel soul, with powerful attitude towards life and also meantime a dedicated doctor. — AlwaysBollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) June 20, 2019

BREAKING NEWS : First Review #KabirSingh from UAE ! Best Romantic Movie of 2019 ! Full on engaging flick from start to end. @shahidkapoor gave Career Best Performance. @Advani_Kiara Stole the Show. MUST WATCH ! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) June 20, 2019

Hearing superb reviews about #KabirSingh from UAE. One of my friend who just watched it, said about it :- It's the best film of @shahidkapoor till date. Let's see 🤞 — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) June 20, 2019

In the film, Shahid Kapoor will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The trailer of the film as well as the songs have managed to create quite a buzz among the audience. It is yet to be seen if Kabir Singh manages to set new records at the box office.

