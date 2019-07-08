After giving a controversial statement in a recent interview in the act of defending himself, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was supported by his fans on Twitter. In fact, some of his supporters came up with a hashtag #WesupportSandeepReddyVanga hashtag on Twitter.
The film has been in news from the time it released, by breaking all records, the film has earned Rs 226.11 crore till now even after so many controversies. People are criticising the film because of the portrayal of women. The plot of the movie revolves around Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh, who is dominant, misogynistic and chauvinist who goes on a path of self-destruction by consuming excessive alcohol and drugs after his love interest Preeti Sikka decides to get married to someone else.
In the latest video shared by Shahid Kapoor on his Twitter account, the director is in conversation with Anupama Chopra expressing his views about his latest hit. He said when two people are madly in love they have the right to slap each other as that reflects their passion for each other. While some of the people disliked his statement, many supported him with a hashtag on Twitter.
Here are some reactions–
The fans called the people who are against his statement hypocrites, pseudo-feminists and attention seekers giving him their full love and support. Talking about the film, Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the main lead. The original film Arjun Reddy featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead role which was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.