It seems that Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is getting all the love and support from Kabir Singh fans as #WesupportSandeepReddyVanga trends on Twitter. The controversy began when the director made a statement on relationships.

After giving a controversial statement in a recent interview in the act of defending himself, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was supported by his fans on Twitter. In fact, some of his supporters came up with a hashtag #WesupportSandeepReddyVanga hashtag on Twitter.

The film has been in news from the time it released, by breaking all records, the film has earned Rs 226.11 crore till now even after so many controversies. People are criticising the film because of the portrayal of women. The plot of the movie revolves around Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh, who is dominant, misogynistic and chauvinist who goes on a path of self-destruction by consuming excessive alcohol and drugs after his love interest Preeti Sikka decides to get married to someone else.

In the latest video shared by Shahid Kapoor on his Twitter account, the director is in conversation with Anupama Chopra expressing his views about his latest hit. He said when two people are madly in love they have the right to slap each other as that reflects their passion for each other. While some of the people disliked his statement, many supported him with a hashtag on Twitter.

Here are some reactions–

For all those who would want to know the mind behind #kabirsingh. Sandeep Reddy Vanga in conversation. Kabir Singh | Sandeep Reddy Vanga Interview | FC Postmortem | Anupama Ch… https://t.co/dKh4j3dHx6 via @YouTube — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 6, 2019

All India pseudo feminist A5 Logic The word “Sadistic” is not bullying but the word “Stupid” did #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga pic.twitter.com/dbISEDhnql — యాపిల్ కాయ (@AppleFruit89) July 7, 2019

can some plz count no of slaps in this video…..i think this is just trail….now where is gender equality to so called feminists..#KabirSingh #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga pic.twitter.com/rJspi6pWLV — sumanth prabhas (@msp_sumanth) July 7, 2019

Things usually these pseudo feminists do :: • Highlighting only one side of the story

• tries to drag men down and put him in trouble

• attention seeking

• will never know the entire story

• projecting men as a culprit is their ultimate aim#WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga — M B (@deepu4mb) July 7, 2019

The fans called the people who are against his statement hypocrites, pseudo-feminists and attention seekers giving him their full love and support. Talking about the film, Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the main lead. The original film Arjun Reddy featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead role which was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App