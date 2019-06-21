Kabir Singh songs: One of the much-awaited movies of this year starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is out now! The Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Arjun Reddy is doing quite well at the box office and so are its songs. Take a look at its top chartbuster hit songs inside- Bekhayali, Kaise Hua, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and many more.

Kabir Singh songs: One of the most awaited movies of the year starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is out now and has received good reviews from all! The movie which is the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy has been produced by cine 1 Studios and T series and apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the movie will also star Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain and many more in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, the original director of Arjun Reddy, the movie Kabir Singh resolves around a surgeon who ruins his career over his lover who marries off someone else and hence goes on the path of self-destruction. From doing drugs to starting his morning with alcohol, the movie is about heartbreaks, emotional drama, and intense scenes.

The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Mithoon, Armaan Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet Parampara, and Akhil Sachdeva. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil, Manoj Muntashir, Kumaar, and Mithoon. Take a look at the hit songs from the movie inside:

1. Bekhayali

The first single from the film Kabir Singh revolves around how Kabir goes on the path of self-destruction. The video has crossed 50 million views on youtube. Watch the full video here:

2. Kaise Hua

Glimpses from Kabir and Preeti’s love life. Take a look at the video here:

3. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage

The second single from the movie Kabir Singh is one soulful romantic track sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithon. The song has crossed 35 million views on youtube.

4. Mere Sohneya

Released just two weeks back another single Mere Sohneya from the film Kabir Singh has crossed 10 million views on Youtube and revolves around the emotional journey fo the duo.

6. Pehla pyaar

Another song from the movie Kabir Singh, Pehla Pyaar has been crooned by Armaan Malik and the music has been given by Vishal Mishra. Watch full song here:

7. Tera Ban Jaunga

The love anthem of the year Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh has been crooned by Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumar and the video has crossed 15 million views on youtube.

