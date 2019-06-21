Kabir Singh: Bollywood lead stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor are currently much excited for their film Kabir Singh which has released today and is receiving praises from all corners of the world. Both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani left no stone unturned to impress their fans with their never seen before looks in the film.

Kabir Singh: Much-anticipated romantic-thriller film Kabir Singh has released today and has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Starting from Karan Johar to Ishaan Khattar and Mira Rajput, everyone is praising Shahid Kapoor for his phenomenal acting in the film. It seems that both the lead stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani have left no stone unturned for their characters and stepped out of their comfort zone to astonish their fans with something beyond their expectations.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, he gained 8 kilos for portraying the role of a surgeon and later he had to lose 10 kgs to depict the role of a college boy. Not only Shahid, but Kiara also did her best to get into the skin of the character. Reports reveal that Kiara stayed in a hostel for a week to understand the character well. Since the actor has no clue regarding the hostel students, she decided to go an extra mile in order to deliver her best.

Kiara said that she wanted to understand the life of hostel students so she decided to live that life for a few days. Moreover, she liked the experience and it helped her a lot while playing the character of Preeti. Kabir Singh is currently garnering positive responses from all corners. The film is an official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which did wonders at the box office in South in the year 2017.

Kabir Singh narrates the story of a super aggressive boy Kabir, played by Shahid Kapoor, who starts following a self-destructive path when his love interest decides to marry someone else. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is bankrolled under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App