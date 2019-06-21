Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is all set to release today. A day before the release, the makers of the film held a special screening for the film in Mumbai. The screening was attended by Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor among others.

The wait for Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh is almost over. As the film gears to hit the screens today, a special screening for film fraternity was held last night in Mumbai that saw the whos and who of Bollywood industry in attendance. With the team of Kabir Singh including Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the screening was attended by Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput, father Pankaj Kapoor, brother Ishaan Khatter.

Among the film fraternity, celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Sonakshi Sinha, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Anil Kapoor, Mizaan Jaffery and his father Javed Jafferi, Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab, Jackky Bhagnani, Karan Johar among many others turned up at the screening.

After the screening, Mira Rajput had shared a special post on her Instagram account. Sharing a still from Kabir Singh, the star wife wrote that she is proud of him and it is his time to shine. Ishaan Khatter also shared a photo of Shahid, Kiara and Sandeep Vanga on his Instagram account.

Looking at the buzz around the film, Kabir Singh is expected to take a good start at the box office. The trailer and the songs of the film have managed to connect with the audience and there is a lot of excitement among the youth for the film. A remake of Telugu super hit film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App