Kabir Singh movie review: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is currently garnering positive reviews from all corners of the world. The film is romantic-thriller, which is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is produced under the banners of Cine 1 Studios and T-series.

Kabir Singh movie review: After rewarding the industry with films like Udta Punjab and Padmavat, Shahid Kapoor is all set to create a buzz with his intense look in the romantic drama film Kabir Singh. The film is an official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Despite predictable plot and similar incidents, the film managed to impress and kept the audience hooked till the end. The director of the film, Sandeep Vanga did his best in terms of storytelling and direction and despite knowing the fact that the film is a remake, he tried his best to present something in his way. Moreover, the cinematography has further lifted up the story.

The film has finally released today and has quenched the thirst of the eagerly waiting cinephiles. This will not be wrong to say that Shahid Kapoor is in his full form and his hard work is well visible in his character. Further, Kiara Advani has well complimented Shahid Kapoor and both of them has together put up a brilliant show.

Talking about the story of the film, it is somehow felt that it is a little lazily written and some more efforts could have benefitted the makers more. The film also contains some moments which are totally unrealistic. Moreover, some intense scenes are so poorly written that they may provoke you to laugh for no reason. Though the film is entertaining, the length of the film may be among the major disappointments.

Film critic Taran Adarsh in his review gave the film three and a half stars and called the film powerful. He quoted that Shahid Kapoor is amazing and called the film to be Shahid Kapoor’s career-best act. Meanwhile, the female lead Kiara Advani is soft and lovely. Further, he also praised the director of the film for his brilliant way of telling the story.

#OneWordReview…#KabirSingh: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReview pic.twitter.com/5WiEEQJW2k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2019

Film critic Gaurang Chauhan rated the film three and a half stars in his review. He revealed that the film is entertaining and features several laugh-out loud moements which will surely keep the audience hooked. He also quoted that the film is nicely written as all the light and dark turns with an essence of humor are outstandingly interwoven. Though the film is known for Kabir and Preeti’s chemistry, the major impactful thing is Kabir’s and Shiva’s (Kabir’s best friend) bromance which the audience will take back home.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App