Kabir Singh: Tara Sutaria has said that Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh also starring Shahid Kapoor was bound to do well as it's a remake of South Indian hit film Arjun Reddy.

Kabir Singh: Student of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria, who was replaced in the recently released Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh said that the Arjun Reddy remake was bound to do well as the south film was a hit. According to reports, Tara in an interview with a leading news agency recently was asked if she regrets of having lost the opportunity to star in Kabir Singh and being replaced by Kiara Advani as now the film is doing well at the box office. Tara said that being a remake of a hit film Kabir Singh was bound to do well.

Reportedly, many don’t know that Tara was supposed to feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy remake Kabir Singh in which Shahid Kapoor plays a maniac lover, according to what the audience feels the character in the film portrays. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2 starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Marjaavaan.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Kabir Singh which was released on June 21, 2019, has been slammed by critics and audience partially for glamorising misogyny. Kabir Singh revolves around an alcoholic medical student who is a possessive lover responsible for self-destruction after his girlfriend gets married to another man.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App