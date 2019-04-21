Kabir Singh is a Hindi remake of the Telugu language action drama Arjun Reddy. The film is set to release this year on June 21 and will star Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie is based on an alcoholic surgeon who is on a self-destructive path because of his ex.

Talking about the lasted poster from Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor looks intense as he poses for the camera. With his long beard and uncouth hair, Shaid Kapoor has surely worked a lot for his upcoming release. The Telugu versions of the film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey became a massive hit down South. Take a look at the latest poster from the film here:

In November 2018, Shahid took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look from the film leaving his millions of fans intrigued as to what the movie is all about. However, there were speculations that the movie was supposed to star Ranveer Singh but when that didn’t take place Shahid Kapoor was approached for the movie. Even before Shahid Kapoor was finalized Arjun Kapoor was set to star in the film.

The teaser of the movie Kabir Singh has crossed 22 million views on youtube and is still trending on youtube. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has no further commitments but on the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen in Kalank in a cameo role and will be next seen in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The movie Kabir Singh is set to release this year on June 21, 2019.

