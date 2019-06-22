Kabir Singh's Day 1 Collection: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh hits at the box office with a massive collection of Rs 20 crore on day 1, Shahid Kapoor in one of this tweet shared the happiness about the opening with a video of a theatre, where its a rush for the movie, with this film critic Taran Adarsh, also took to twitter shared the openings of the movie which were all released in 2019's

Kabir Singh Day 1 collection: The film Kabir Singh starrer Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani got the massive opening on day 1 with the collection of Rs 20 crore. With this, its has emerged as the biggest opener in Shahid’s career till now and surpassed the collection of Padmavati. Film Critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the day 1 collection of the movie he said Kabir Singh’s opening collection is superb on the day 1…It’s the biggest non-holiday opening of 2019.

In his other Tweet, Adarsh mentioned the top 5 biggest openers of 2019 which was included with

1. Bharat rs 42.30cr wed

2. kalank rs 21.60 cr wed

3. Kesari rs 21.06cr

4. Kabir Singh rs 20.21 cr Friday

5. Gully Boy 19.40 cr Thursday

Kabir Singh is the only film which has been released on Friday

#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener [surpasses *Day 1* biz of #Padmaavat: ₹ 19 cr]… Biggest *non-holiday* opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: ₹ 16.50 cr]… Is a craze amongst the youth… Fri ₹ 20.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Songs of movie Kabir Singh was also a big hit and crossed millions on youtube, the trailer of the movie storms the internet and raised the excitement level of the audience which made them watch the movie.

Talking about Kiara as Preeti in Kabir Singh was very much appreciated for her acting, and Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh a successful surgeon, who turned his life upside down after his girlfriend marries to another man, and Kabir pushed himself into drugs and alcohol.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverankonda in the titular role and Shalini Pandey as the female lead.

