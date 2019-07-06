Kabir Singh director's explosive statement: If you can’t slap, touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see emotion: Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made a controversial statement while defending his film. Read the text below.

Kabir Singh director’s explosive statement: Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has come out to defend his film after it faced a lot of criticism for portraying toxic masculinity and applauding pathetic protagonist. In an interview with journalist Anupama Chopra, Vanga said that if two people, who are in a relationship, don’t have the liberty of slapping eacg other, then he doesn’t see anything there. Speaking about a particular scene in the film where Preeti (Kiara Advani) was physically assaulted by Kabir Singh, the director said that she slapped her without reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her.

Vanga went on to say that he doesn’t see emotion if you can’t slap, touch wherever you want, or kiss your partner. Attacking the critics of the film, the director said that they simply hate him. He further termed the critics as parasites who are a threat to the film industry.

He further took a potshot at Rajeev Masand and referred to him as a fat guy who reviewed his film. He said that he gave his film only 2 stars while he has given more stars to stupid films.

In spite of the criticism, Kabir Singh has made over Rs 210 crore at the box office so far. The film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film is a sequel of Arjun Reddy, directed by Vanga only.

