Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his hard work and masters the talent of astonishing his fans with versatile roles. Starting from playing Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met, Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmavat to Gabru in Udta Punjab, the actor is among the most deserving artist who has proved himself with his roles in the film. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Kabir Singh, which is said to be the remake of Telugu action film Arjun Reddy of 2017. Apart from Shahid Kapoor who plays the role of a doctor, the film also features Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani who plays the role of Preeti, Shahid Kapoor’s love interest.

The makers of the film teased the fans by releasing the teaser and finally the makers have quenched the thirst of the fans and have released the official trailer of the film. The trailer is a pack of action, drama and features Shahid Kapoor in a never-seen-before look. Moreover, the trailer is among the most intriguing trailers of the year and has surprised the fans completely.

The film narrates the love story of a couple, Shahid and Kiara. Their life completely changes when Shahid Kapoor’s girlfriend Kiara decides to marry someone else. Post to which, Shahid Kapoor starts following a self-destructive path.

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is produced under the banners of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Amit Sharma, Soham Majumadar and Nikita Autta in supporting roles.

Talking about Arjun Reddy, the film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. When the teaser of Kabir Singh released, it created a lot of buzz on the Internet. Moreover, Vikay Deverakonda also appreciated Shahid Kapoor for his looks and character. The film will hit the silver screens on June 21, 2019.

