Kabir Singh: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Kabir Singh which is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy of 2017. Recently, the makers of the film revealed that the trailer of the film will launch on May 13, 2019, in a big event.

After a series of remakes of south films in Bollywood, one of the highly anticipated film Kabir Singh is currently creating a buzz in the industry. The film features Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is a remake of south Indian film Arjun Reddy, which is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The teaser of the film released last month and garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans as well as the critics. Moreover, the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

The makers of the film are currently planning to launch the trailer in a bigger way. The trailer of the film features Shahid Kapoor in a never-seen-before look. Currently, the team is working on editing the trailer and will reveal the best version. Reports suggest that the trailer of the film will release on May 13, 2019, at an event in Mumbai.

The trailer of the film will feature Kabir’s character from an angry young man to a boy who leaves everything for his love. Moreover, Kiara Advani will also appear in the film and will support the lead actor to the fullest. If the reports turn out to be true, Kiara Advani, who has just left to shoot for her next film Shershaah in Chandigarh will return back in town for the launch of the trailer.

Kabir Singh will hit the silver screens on June 21, 2019. It is predicted that Shahid Kapoor will be in his full form as this will be his only release this year. The film will also clash with Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s film Mental Hai Kya at the box office. Kabir Singh will narrate the story of an alcoholic surgeon who follows a devastating path after his ex-girlfriend (Kiara Advani) decides to marry someone else rather than him.

Shahid Kapoor also appeared in social problem film Batti Gil Meter Chalu with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam. The film has garnered a positive response from the critics as well as fans.

