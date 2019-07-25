Kabir Singh: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently on cloud 9 as his recently released film Kabir Singh became the highest grosser films of 2019. Though it has been more than a month since the film released, the young audience is still liking the film and is watching it on a repeat mode. As per the box office numbers, Kabir Singh earned Rs 280 crore and became the biggest blockbuster of 2019.

Though the film performed well at the box office, it also landed into many controversies because of the criticism against the main character of the film Kabir Singh played by Shahid Kapoor. While some praised the film and called Kabir Singh as Shahid Kapoor’s career-best act and some disliked the film and categorised it under toxic masculinity.

Recently, in an interview, Shahid Kapoor expressed his happiness for Kabir Singh and also opened up about his views regarding the criticism. He revealed that he loves to step out of his comfort zone and is not afraid of portraying dark roles like Kabir Singh and Tommy Singh. Further, Shahid also cited scenes from Ranbir Kapoor’s film Sanju. He quoted that there have been many films in the past which showcase similar traits but no one came up with those scenes.

Shahid Kapoor further added that there was a scene in Sanju, where the guy revealed that he slept with 300 women. It is not that he didn’t enjoy the film, he just focussed on the character’s life which was much more important.

View this post on Instagram

Well karena banyak yg nanya review film Sanju ini, saya akan buat review ny. Setelah nonton film ini utk ke 4 kalinya, saya berharap someday akan ada film maker yg bisa buat film biografi fiksi yg ngupas tuntas kehidupan @basukibtp bahkan sampai ia dipenjarakan, seperti film ini. Dan film ini berhasil buat saya narik nafas dalam2, berhasil buat saya sesak, nangis, marah, dan berakhir dgn speechless. Film ini disutradarai oleh Raj Kumar Hirani, sutradara yg buat film PK dan 3 Idiots. Difilm ini Raj Kumar mengakat kisah seorang aktor dr keluarga legenda perfilman bollywood, yaitu Sanjay Dutt. Perjalanan hidup mulai dr ketenaran, hingga keterpurukan karena narkoba dan hukuman penjara membuatnya kehilangan orang2 yg ia cintai. Saya nonton film ini 4 kali dalam minggu ini, 2,5 jam penayangan selalu membuat saya mendapatkan sesuatu yg baru setiap menonton lagi film ini. Pacing diawal film ini emang agak slow, tapi begitu sampai diinterval itu seperti menghentakan kita utk bangun dan melihat realita kejam yg dialami Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) sebenarnya terdapat juga ditengah2 kita. Sinematografi film ini asik banget, cuma ada beberapa scene saya dan @carlosopar keganggu sama lighting yg over. But over all asik sih. But akting dr aktor2 dan aktris2 gokil habis kerennya. Kalo kata Mindo mereka ga takut kelihatan jelek, ataupun kucel makanya total banget. Yang pasti setelah nonton film ini pertama kali, saya ngalami keterkejutan yg luar biasa. Ga nyangka seorang Sanju ngalami proses hidup seberat itu. Film ini membuka mata kita utk melihat, ga selamanya kehidupan orang besar seperti aktor, politikus, dll itu happy dan glamour. Mereka juga menghadapi medan2 peperangan yg hebat , baik berperang melawan dirinya sendiri, media, industri, dll. Dear @anandasukarlan Please watch it. U will love it kak. My last statement is : One of the best movie ever watched, what an acting by Ranbir Kapoor and paresh rawal simply fabulos..!! Raj Kumar Hirani, u rockkkkkll!!!! #sanju #sanjufilm #sanjaydutt #rajkumarhiranifilms #rajkumarhirani #filmmaker #greatfilm #recommended #indiamovie #indiafilm

A post shared by Kennedy Jennifer Dhillon (@kenny_moviemaker89) on

Talking about the film, it narrated the story of an alcoholic surgeon who starts following a self-destructive path when his love interest Preeti Sikka, played by Kiara Advani decides to marry someone else. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Kamini Kaushal and Nikita Dutta in lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 