Shahid Kapoor asks why nobody bothered when Sanju dialogue said the hero had slept with 300 women

Kabir Singh: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently on cloud 9 as his recently released film Kabir Singh became the highest grosser films of 2019. Though it has been more than a month since the film released, the young audience is still liking the film and is watching it on a repeat mode. As per the box office numbers, Kabir Singh earned Rs 280 crore and became the biggest blockbuster of 2019.

Though the film performed well at the box office, it also landed into many controversies because of the criticism against the main character of the film Kabir Singh played by Shahid Kapoor. While some praised the film and called Kabir Singh as Shahid Kapoor’s career-best act and some disliked the film and categorised it under toxic masculinity.

Recently, in an interview, Shahid Kapoor expressed his happiness for Kabir Singh and also opened up about his views regarding the criticism. He revealed that he loves to step out of his comfort zone and is not afraid of portraying dark roles like Kabir Singh and Tommy Singh. Further, Shahid also cited scenes from Ranbir Kapoor’s film Sanju. He quoted that there have been many films in the past which showcase similar traits but no one came up with those scenes.

Shahid Kapoor further added that there was a scene in Sanju, where the guy revealed that he slept with 300 women. It is not that he didn’t enjoy the film, he just focussed on the character’s life which was much more important.

Talking about the film, it narrated the story of an alcoholic surgeon who starts following a self-destructive path when his love interest Preeti Sikka, played by Kiara Advani decides to marry someone else. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Kamini Kaushal and Nikita Dutta in lead roles.

