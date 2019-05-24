Kabir Singh song Bekhyali: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. The movie Kabir Singh revolves around an alcoholic surgeon Shahid Kapoor who is on a roll to destroy his life over a breakup. The song Bekhyali is out now.

Kabir Singh song Bekhyali: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani’s latest song Bekhyali from the movie Kabir Singh is finally out! Crooned by Sachet Tandon, penned by Irshad Kamil and produced by Kalyan Baruah and Sachet, the song Bekhyali is based on heartbreaks, old love, and sweet old memories. This might be the first song that might have become this popular even before its release, so much that the fans have already created covers on it! the song in a span of just ten minutes has crossed 141k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments for the melodious song.

As the song Bekhyali is out, Shahid Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to share a poster where he is seen kissing Kiara Advani. Coming back to the song, the video opens to Shahid Kapoor smoking a joint, and drinking alcohol from a bottle. Midway during the song, it shows what Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor shared before their breakup, from their kissing on the motorcycle to Shahid Kapoor lost in the thought of Kiara Advani and ruining his operation.

The movie Kabir Singh is based on an alcoholic surgeon who is on a roll to destroy his life and the people close to him after his breakup with Kiara Advani. The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu drama film Arjun reddy. The movie has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who helmed the original one and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar & Ashwin Varde. The movie will clash with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s film Shadaa on June 24, 2019.

Well without any further delay, take a look at the song here:

