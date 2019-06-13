Kabir Singh song Kaise Hua: Shahid Kapoor has recently created a buzz with the new song titled Kaise Hua from his upcoming film Kabir Singh. The song is written by Manoj Muntashir and is sung by Vishal Mishra. Watch the video here:

Kabir Singh: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry. Rather it is playing the role of Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met to Rana Ratan Singh in Padmavat, the actor has always astonished his fans with unique yet difficult roles in his films. Currently, the actor is busy promoting for his upcoming film Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani. A week before its release, the makers of the film have released another song from the film titled Kaise Hua.

The song takes a glimpse into the romantic journey of Kabir (Shahid Kapoor) and Preeti (Kiara Advani). It portrays the phase of love and features sweet little moments which will make you smile for no reason.

The song is written by Manoj Muntashir and is sung by Vishal Mishra. In just a few minutes, the song has garnered 304K views on YouTube. It seems that more than the makers and cast, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens.

Kabir Singh is a drama film which is a Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy of 2017. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-series. Kabir Singh narrates the story of an alcoholic surgeon which follows a self-destructive path after his partner decides to marry someone else.

Earlier to this, the makers released other songs like Bekhayali, which created a huge buzz and has garnered 41 million views in just two weeks. Post to which, songs like Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Mere Sohneya kept topping the charts.

