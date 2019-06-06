Kabir Singh Song Mere Sohneya: The makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh have released the new song from the film titled Mere Sohneya, watch the full song here.

Kabir Singh Song Mere Sohneya: The all-new song titled Mere Sohneya from Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh has been released by the makers of the film and the romantic track will surely touch your heart. The song has been picturised on the leading pair of the movie—Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and shows their beautiful and ironic love story about how they met and soon fell in love.

Mere Sohneya has been sung by Sachet Tandon & Parampara Thakur and the music of the song has been given by Sachet-Parampara. Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics of Mere Sohneya and the soothing voice of Sachet Tandon & Parampara Thakur will make your day.

After releasing amazing songs like Bekhayali and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, the makers of Kabir Singh have shared yet another beautiful rack from the film. The soundtrack of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has been composed by Vishal Mishra, Amaal Mallik, Mithoon and Sachet-Parampara. Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles is an official adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

The film has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga who previously directed the Telugu version as well. The trailer of Kabir Singh created a lot of buzz on social media and now fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

Kabir Singh also stars Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi and Nikita Dutta in supporting roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on June 21. Kabir Singh will enjoy a solo release at the box office and it is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Kabir Singh has been backed by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. Shahid Kapoor’s pathbreaking performance in the trailer was loved by fans and it is being anticipated that this will be Shahid Kapoor’s best performance in his career so far.

