Kabir Singh song Tera Ban Jaunga: One of the much-awaited movies of this year Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani is all set to release this Friday on June 21, 2019. The movie which revolves around a drunk surgeon who is on a path of self-destruction after his girlfriend marries off another guy is all set to release this Friday. Ahead of the release, the makers have released another single from the movie Tera Ban Jaunga to raise the excitement Bar more!

Kabir Singh is the remake of the blockbuster hit movie Arjun Reddy and has been helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar & Ashwin Varde. Coming back to the melodious single, Tera Ban Jaunga, it has been crooned by Akhil Sachdeva, Tulsi Kumar, penned by Kumaar and bankrolled under the label T series.

The romantic single Tera Ban Jaunga features Shahid Kapoor as Kabir, Kiara Advani as Priti. The song revolves around how they met in college and how their love story began. Filled with cute scenes and kissing scenes the song is a must watch!

Watch Tera ban Jaunga by Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumar here:

One scene from the song which has caught a lot of attention from the fans is their kiss scene, to which Kiara Advani shut down the buzz and said that Kabir Singh is an intense love story and its normal to kiss. Some of the other songs from the movie are- Bekhayali, Tujhe Kitna Chahne laga and many more.

