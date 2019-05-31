Kabir Singh's song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kabir Singh, which is among the highly-anticipated films of the year. Recently, the makers dropped the second song from Kabir Singh titled Tujhe Kitna Chahne Laga, which will surely touch your heart. Watch the video here:

Kabir Singh’s song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has again proved himself as an allrounder by featuring in the second track of Kabir Singh. The first song Bekhayali unveiled a few days ago and created a big buzz on social media and now the makers launched the second track titled Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage which will surely melt your heart. In the song, Shahid is looking dapper in this new look. With a clean shave look, the actor has killed it completely.

The music of the song is composed by Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Amaal Malik and Sachet Parampara and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil and is crooned by Arijit Singh. The song features Shahid Kapoor in an emotional phase. Talking about the film, it is a story of a surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his love interest, played by Kiara Advani, decides to marry someone else.

The film is directed and written by Sandeep Vanga and is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy of 2017. The film is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-series and also features Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa and Amit Sharma in supporting roles.

The producers of the film are much-excited for the film and the second song. Talking about the trailer, it was a big hit before its release. The film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on June 21, 2019.

Shahid Kapoor is a hardworking actor, who has always proved himself in various versatile roles. He began his acting career in the year 2003 with the film Ishq Vishk and post to which he appeared in a series of hit films like Vivah, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab and Jab We Met.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App