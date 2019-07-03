Kabir Singh song Yeh Aaina: Shahid Kapoor's recent film Kabir Singh has taken the box office by storm, becoming the biggest opener of the actor's career. The film's new song titled Yeh Aaina has left fans in awe owing to its wonderful love story. Watch the video here–

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor’s latest film Kabir Singh has been the talk of the town ever since it hit theatres on June 21, be it for the film’s brilliance or its so-called misogynistic undertones. Regardless, the film has been the forefront of the box office, becoming star Shahid Kapoor’s best opening film ever.

As of today, the film has earned around a whopping Rs 198 crore over the span of a mere 12 days and is on its way to push past the Rs 200 crore mark. The remake of South film Arjun Reddy has been criticized as well as praised heavily for its rather controversial content.

Recently, the makers have released another track from the film Yeh Aaina. The song has taken millions of fans on a beautiful journey of love. The track features Shahid Kapoor and Nikita Dutta and has amassed over 2 million views on Youtube within a day.

The song is sung by the immensely talented Shreya Ghoshal while the lyrics have been written by Irshad Kamil. The music score to the song is by Amaal Malik. The song takes listeners on a journey by featuring a love story between Shahid Kapoor and Nikita Dutta’s characters. The film also features many other great songs like the insanely popular Bekhayali which currently sits at mind-numbing 71 million Youtube views.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor as the titular character Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. The film follows the life of Kabir Singh, an alcoholic surgeon who leads himself down a path of self-destruction after his love interest is married to someone else against her will.

