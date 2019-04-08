Kabir Singh teaser launch: Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani starrer who have shared the screens before in the chartbuster Yo Yo Honey Singh song Urvashi will now be seen together on the big screen in Kabir Singh. The action drama movie teaser is all set to be launched today and fans are eagerly waiting for it! Take a look at the posters here.

Kabir Singh teaser launch: The Hindi language action drama film Kabir Singh starring two Bollywood hotties Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is all set to hit the silver screens this year on June 21. Ahead of the movie release, the makers will be releasing its first teaser today on April 8, 2019! The movie which is the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy revolves around an alcoholic surgeon with anger management issues who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover marries someone else.

About a day back Shahid Kapoor shared the second poster from the movie Kabir Singh in which he is shrouded in darkness and is smoking two cigarettes. The post has crossed 440k likes and the fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser to be launched today!

The versatile actor Shahid Kapoor has donned many looks from Rawal Ratan Singh from Padmavati to the chocolate boy in Jab We met and Ishq Vishk, Shahid has won hearts with his marvelous performance and is all set to impress us with his action drama film Kabir Singh.

The movie Kabir Singh has been directed by Telugu movie Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga and has been produced under the label Cine 1 studios and T series. It stars Soham Majumdar, Nikita Dutta, Amit Sharma, Kunal Thakur, Swati Seth, Anusha Sampath, Suresh Oberoi, Siya Mahajan and Teena Singh in pivotal roles. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Amaal Mallik and Vishal Mishra.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani have shared the screens before too for chartbuster song Urvashi crooned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, which has crossed 100 million views on YOuTube! Take a look at the song here:

