The Hindi language action drama film Kabir Singh will be featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. For the first time, these two hotties will be collaborating for a project. The movie is yet to release and the anticipation in audience has already doubled. All set to hit the silver screens this June 21, the movie will showcase a very different story. The remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, the movie will surround the story of an alchohol addict surgeon who is fighting with his anger management issues. Later, the story takes a turn when he starts destructing himself after his lover marries someone else.

Here’s the official teaser of the movie Kabir Singh!

The makers had shared posters and looks of the movie but the teaser has increased the excitement in fans. Promising for the official trailer to hit the internet soon, the video has left everyone in anticipation.

Earlier this day, the team celebrated the launch of the teaser and the photos captured the internet. Not just this, as soon as the official teaser was dropped on the internet, Twitter got flooded with reactions. Most of them lauded the superhot body of Shahid Kapoor in the movie and appreciated his looks in the movie.

Well, some of the scenes where Shahid Kapoor looks extremely hot in his rough guy look is sure to leave you hooked. Take a look at the 5 steamy looks of him from the official teaser of Kabir Singh.

