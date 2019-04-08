Kabir Singh teaser review: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to be back on the big screen with his next release Kabir Singh. The teaser of Kabir Singh co-starring Kiara Advani has released today. Kabir Singh is the remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy and will release on June 21.

The much-awaited teaser of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh is finally out. Helmed by Telugu filmmaker Sandeep Vanga and bankrolled under the banner of Cine 1 Studios and T Series, Kabir Singh is the remake of hit film Arjun Reddy. Since the film has been helmed by the original director of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh retains the raw and edgy vibe of the original film.

Introduced as Dr Kabir Raj Singh, a student of Delhi Insitute of Medical Science with an impressive academic record, Shahid Kapoor is the perfect anti-hero. He abuses, he smokes a cigar, he consumes alcohol, he does drugs and he is unapologetically himself. One is also introduced to Kiara Advani’s character as Kabir’s love interest. However, her presence in the teaser is fairly limited. The background music is catchy and creates excitement among the audience to witness the storm that is about to come in Kabir Singh’s life.

Arjun Reddy revolved an alcoholic surgeon with anger management issues who goes on a self-destructive path after his love interest gets married to someone else. After his character Tommy, Shahid Kapoor is shining as Kabir Singh with his raw and blunt personality in the teaser and we cannot wait to watch the trailer of the film.

Slated for a theatrical release on June 21, Kabir Singh marks the comeback of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as an on-screen couple after Honey Singh’s hit song Urvashi. Along with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Soham Majumdar, Nikita Dutta, Amit Sharma, Kunal Thakur, Swati Seth, Anusha Sampath, Suresh Oberoi and many more. Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor while Kiara Advani recently featured in Kalank’s song First Class opposite Varun Dhawan. She will be next seen in Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar.

