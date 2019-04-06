The Hindi remake of Telugu action-drama movie Arjun Reddy is slated to release this June 21, 2019. Ahead of the release, the makers have decided to release its teaser on April 8 that will star Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani in lead roles. Take a look at the second poster inside.

Kabir Singh teaser: Hindi language action drama film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles is all ready to release its first teaser this month on April 8, 2019. A few hours back Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share the news of the teaser release with the first poster of the movie and the fans are super excited to see what the movie is going to be all about!

The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga who is also the director of the Telugu version – Arjun Reddy. The film has been shot in Delhi, Mumbai and Mussoorie and Shahid Kapoor will be seen donning four different looks in the film. In the poster released by the makers, Shahid Kapoor is shrouded in darkness and smoke. The post has crossed 200k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments who are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens this year o June 21.

The plot of the movie Kabir Singh reviolves around an alcjolhic surgeon who has nager mangament ssues and goes on a self destructive path after his ex lover decides to marry someone else. The movie also stra Soham Majumdar, Nikita Dutta, Amit Sharma, Kunal Thakur, Swati Seth, Anushka Sampath, Suresh Oberoi, Siya MAhajan and Teena Singh in pivotal roles.

However, the director first wanted to star Ranveer Singh in lead role but when it didn’t work out there, Sandeep VAnga approached Shahid Kapoor for the lead role. Though the problem didn’t end here as the Hindi remake rights were sold, the producers wanted Arjun Kapoor to do the role but in 2017 Shahid Kapoor was zeroed down and selected to play the role.

The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Amal Mallik and Vishal Mishra and will release worldwide on June 21, 2019.

