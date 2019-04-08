The highly-anticipated teaser of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh has finally been released by the makers of the film and the teaser looks powerful and promising. The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga who directed the original Telugu film as well.

The film is slated to hit the silver screen on June 21 this year

The much-awaited teaser of Kabir Singh starring Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor in the lead role has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film on Monday—April 8. The film, which is a Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy is one of the most anticipated films of this year starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. In the teaser, we see Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a doctor who is an alcoholic and a drug addict who has serious temperamental issues and is extremely aggressive.

Shahid Kapoor is looking dapper in the role and his intense looks will make you fall in love with the superstar all over again! The teaser has received a positive response from fans as well as movie critics and fans are expecting a pathbreaking performance from Shahid Kapoor in this much-awaited film. Kabir Singh has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga who directed the original Telugu film as well which starred Vijay Deverakonda. Kabir Singh has been backed by T-Series and co-produced by Cine1 Studios.

Kabir Singh also stars Nikita Dutta, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, and Suresh Oberoi in key roles. It will be the first time that we will see Bollywood hottie Shahid Kapoor and Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani together on silver screen.

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is looking very promising in the teaser of Kabir Singh. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on June 21 this year and is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The teaser itself has proved that there couldn’t have been a better actor than Shahid Kapoor to portray the role of Vijay Deverakonda’s in the film. The way Shahid has depicted all his expressions and the way he screams will surely affect you internally.

The teaser of Kabir Singh has created a lot of buzz on social media and has been trending on Twitter. Here are some of the social media reactions.



