Kabir Singh trailer launch: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Kabir Singh. The makers of the film recently released the trailer of the film which has created a buzz on the Internet. In just a few minutes of its release, the trailer of Kabir Singh has garnered more than 465k views on Youtube. Recently, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani arrived at the trailer launch event of Kabir Singh and made stylish appearances at the event. Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani was dressed in a stylish white suit and pants. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also appeared dressed in a printed shirt with a black blazer and white trousers.

Kabir Singh will be the first collaboration of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and after watching the trailer, the fans are super-excited and are eagerly waiting to see the actors on big-screens. Talking about the trailer, Shahid Kapoor is his full form and has left no stone unturned to provide justice to his role in the film. It is believed that no other actor could have done better than Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh in the film.

The film is directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is a remake of superhit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. In the film, Shahid Kapoor portrays the role of a surgeon who follows a self-destructive path after his girlfriend Kiara Advani (Preeti) who decides to marry someone else.

Shahid Kapoor has turned no stone unturned in order to provide justice to his character. He had to gain weight, grow his hair and beard to suit his character well. In an interview, the actor revealed that in order to understand and get into the role he became so negative that he bathed for 2 hours before returning to his home. Moreover, he was very scared to put on weight.

Initially, Ranveer Singh was chosen for Kabir Singh but things went wrong and then Shahid Kapoor was finalised. Not only this, Tara Sutaria wad roped in the film, however, due to her non-availability Kiara Advani was finalised for her role.

