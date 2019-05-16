Soon after Shahid Kapoor's movie trailer of Kabir Singh was released, many memes emerged on social media and the best was Tweet was by Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle, check it out.

The trailer of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Kabir Singh has created a lot of buzz on social media. Kabir Singh’s trailer was loved by fans and everyone praised Shahid Kapoor’s effortless and path-breaking performance.

There were many breathtaking and powerful scenes in the trailer which will give you goosebumps and at the same time, Twitter users came up with some hilarious memes from the trailer which will tickle your funny bone. However, it was Mumbai Police’s one Tweet related to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh trailer that stole the show.

In order to spread awareness about drunk driving and its consequences, Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle tweeted a funny post in which we see a scene from the trailer in which Shahid Kapoor is being asked to come somewhere to which his response is—Nahi Aunga Matlab Bola Na Nahi Aunga.

Friend after drinks: Chal drive pe chalte hain. Me: pic.twitter.com/Cth8wG2mcf — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 15, 2019

This was to inform people that when friends ask you to drink and drive, this is what should be everyone’s responsibility.

Fans loved how witty the tweet by Mumbai Police was and reacted to the meme they shared. Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, which is an official remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, is one of the most anticipated films of this year and will hit the big screen on June 21.

It also stars Kiara Advani in a key role and is one of the most awaited films of this year and the powerful trailer has already created a lot of buzz around the film.

