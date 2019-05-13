One of the most awaited movies of 2019, Kabir Singh is finally near to its release date and the makers launched the official trailer today. Starring Bollywood hottie Shahid Kapoor opposite Kiara Advani not only offers a freshness but the storyline is also captivating! From the self-destructive Kabir Singh to the crazy in love Kabir Singh, the trailer has many captivating scenes. Here we have brought 10 of them. These skills will not only increase the anticipation to watch it but also make you hoot once!

The original film which is the inspiration for Kabir Singh starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the leading roles.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit movie Arjun Reddy. The trailer has left everyone speechless and Shahid Kapoor impresses with his powerful performances. With a unique plot of an intense and alcoholic, cocaine snorting doctor who has anger-management issues, the movie has made an awesome first impression with its trailer!

Kabir Singh is undoubtedly well-received by the audience as the trailer manages to engage people well with its superb scenes. Shahid Kapoor playing a dual avatar and slaying the role of an alcoholic like a pro has left everyone awestruck. While all the buff about the movie seems to be well-deserved, even social media can’t stop talking about it. Talking about Kiara Advani, who plays the role of Preeti also has a good amount of screen share. Although the main concentration is Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani also plays an impactful character.

Meanwhile, watch the trailer of Kabir Singh!

As the trailer starts, it is quite evident that Shahid Kapoor is an alcoholic with huge anger-management issues. Apart from this, the later part of the trailer showcased the crazy love of Shahid’s character for Preeti who is her college girlfriend. At the end of the trailer, or the last phase, Shahid Kapoor gives goosebumps as he performs the rebel.

From the self-destructive Kabir Singh to the crazy in love Kabir Singh, the trailer has many captivating scenes.

The movie is helmed by aced director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The original film which is the inspiration for Kabir Singh starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the leading roles.

