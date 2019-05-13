Kabir Singh trailer review: The trailer of Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is finally out. Essaying the role of an alcoholic and a rebel lover, Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh is brilliant. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is slated to hit the screens on June 21.

Kabir Singh trailer review: After much anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s film Kabir Singh is finally out. A remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh is being helmed by the same filmmaker and retains all the elements of the original one. Marking a shift from his earlier characters, Kabir Singh is bold, brave and gutsy.

Going to the other end to prove his love for Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh becomes unstoppable after their break up and he retorts to alcohol and drugs. What leads to their break up and Will Kabir Singh bounce back? For that, we would have to hit the silver screens and find out. Shahid slips into his character effortlessly and shows promise. Kiara as his love interest is innocent, vulnerable yet delivers an intense performance.

The story is gripping and will make you glued to your screens. The trailer of Kabir Singh is as good as it can get and is definitely worth a look. Speaking about his prep for Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor had earlier revealed that he almost became a schizophrenic because the two worlds are so different. Before going to his home, he had to sanitise himself to protect his children from negative energy.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde under the banner of T-Series, Kabir Singh is slated to hit the silver screens on June 21. The film originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Having seen Shahid Kapoor perform a role on similar lines in Udta Punjab, the expectation from Shahid Kapoor and Kabir Singh are on an all-time high.

