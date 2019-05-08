Kabir Singh trailer: The trailer of the movie Kabir Singh will release on May 13, 2019. The movie is a remake of Telugu movie Arjun reddy and is based on an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover Kiara Advani marries someone else.

Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is all set to release this year on June 21, 2019, ahead of the release of the film the makers will be releasing the trailer of the film this Monday on may 13,2019. To share the news of the trailer release the makers released another poster from the movie, in the poster Shahid Kapoor is all decked up in black t-shirt and aviators and is seen drinking a bottle of whiskey in the background.

The Hindi language action drama film has been written by Sandeep Vanga and is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office and had earned crores of rupees. The movie Kabir Singh has been jointly produced by Cine 1 studious, and T series.

The storyline of the movie focusses on the title character Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor who is an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover Kiara Advani marries someone else. The photography started in October 2018 and ended in March 2019. The film will be releasing this June 21, 2019.

Check out the new poster here:

The movie will also star- Soham Majumdar, Nikita Dutta, Amit Sharma, Kunal Thakur, Swati Seth, Anusha Sampath, Suresh Oberoi, Siya Mahajan and Teena Singh in supporting roles. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Radhan, Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Sachet-Parampara and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App