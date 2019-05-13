The much-anticipated trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has finally been released by the makers of the film and fans and Bollywood town has given it a thumbs up, here are all the celebrity reactions!

The much-awaited trailer of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh has finally been released and we have to say that it is completely mind-blowing! In the trailer, we see Shahid Kapoor in a fierce, as well as a witty avatar and his comic timing in the film and dialogues, are savage! His stubborn and self-destructive attitude is lovable and it is being anticipated that it will be Shahid Kapoor’s best performance in his career so far!

The story revolves around Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who is a doctor who is an alcoholic and a drug addict as he was in love with a girl (Kiara Advani) and things fall apart due to which he ruins his life as he is shattered and heartbroken!

The trailer will give you goosebumps and the background music of the film is too amazing! The dialogues of the film will touch your heart but it is Shahid Kapoor’s effortless performance which will blow your mind and make you believe that it will be Shahid Kapoor’s best performance so far in his career.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is the official adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

The film has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga who previously directed Arjun Reddy as well. Kabir Singh has been backed by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and also stars Soham Majumdar, Nikita Dutta, Suresh Oberoi and Siya Mahajan in key roles.

The trailer of the film has received an overwhelming response and Twitter is filled with celebs praising the trailer and Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh is slated to hit the big screen on June 21.

Fuck man , I got goosebumps by watching #KabirSinghTrailer , just completed watching #ArjunReddy again yesterday . Whoever compares with original should go fuck with him/herself. @shahidkapoor take a bow man, you pulled this one with ease. Blockbuster written all over — Name can be blank dude (@eksadharanmard) May 13, 2019

@shahidkapoor

Just watched the trailer of Kabir Singh. I cannot tell you how awesome it looks. Absolute madness. God level acting. You're the real deal sir. 🔥#KabirSinghTrailer — Amey Kulkarni (@AmeyKul25853132) May 13, 2019

Blockbuster #kabirsinghtrailer

If there was anyone who would have matched Vijay Devarakonda

It was shahid kapoor

F*ckinnnn brilliant 🔥🔥

This movie is somethin else @TheDeverakonda mannn i dont knw telugu still have watched this movie so many times🔥🔥https://t.co/l5A6ICPnq4 — 🔥🔥 (@Shubh_ad) May 13, 2019

This is going to be the best film of @shahidkapoor ever 🔥🔥🔥

The Look 🔥

The intense acting 🔥

and his anger 🔥

Can't Wait Already ☺#KabirSingh 🤗👊#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/ByeKpZ85tx — Pariwarthan Patel🇳🇵 (@imPariwarthan) May 13, 2019

#KabirSinghTrailer is absolutely AMAZING, needs multiple watch. @shahidkapoor has just HIT THE BALL OUT OF THE PARK. It could be his career best act. #KabirSingh is a SURE SHOT SUPER HIT in the making. Congratulations team KS https://t.co/yB2OGKmO6G — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 13, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App