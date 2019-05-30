Kabir Singh's song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage: Upcoming song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from the movie Kabir Singh will showcase Shahid Kapoor's new look! The movie will release on June 21, 2019, and will star Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta, Soham Majumdar, Amit Sharma, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Swati Seth, Siya Mahajan and Teena Singh in pivotal roles.

Kabir Singh’s song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage: One of the most anticipated movies of the year Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles is all set to release next month on June 21, 2019. Ahead of the release, the makers are all set to releae its new single- Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage which will star Shahid Kapoor in a new avatar. The movie is based on an alcoholic surgeon who is on a path of self-destruction after his lover Kiara Advani marries someone else and is a remake of Tamil hit Arjun Reddy.

The soundtrack of the movie Kabir Singh has been composed by Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, and Sachet Parampara, penned by Irshad Kamil. The first song from the movie Bekhyali was a chartbuster hit and has crossed more than 27 million views on YouTube in a span of just three days. The song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage will mark as the second single from the film and as per T-series post, and will show him a new way aka before his self-destruction path.

The movie is set to go on floors on June 21, 2019, and won’t release in Pakistan after the Pulwama attack. The movie except for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani also stars Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta, Soham Majumdar, Amit Sharma, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Swati Seth, Siya Mahajan and Teena Singh in pivotal roles.

Take a look at T-series post here:

the post read as- After his raw and intense look, it’s time to witness his new avatar! #TujheKitnaChahneLage, out soon! The movie is slated to release worldwide on June 21, 2019.

Take a look at its teaser and trailer here:

