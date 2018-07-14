Kadaikutty Singam Movie Review: Helmed by Pandiraj, Kadaikutty Singam starring Karthi, Sathyaraj, Sayyeshaa, Soori, Priya Bhavani Shankar has finally hit the screens. Set against a rural set-up, the film, which is high on melodrama and emotions, addresses the importance of farmer in the Indian society.

In this Pandiraj-directed film, Karthi heads to the rural areas and is seen as Gunasingam, a farmer who takes great pride in what he does. Gunasingam lives in a happy joint family helmed by his father Perunazhi Ranasingam (Sathyaraj). Interestingly, Ranasingam has two wives – (Viji Chandrasekhar and Banupriya) and they all live happily under the same roof. Here we see an age-old patriarchal tradition reinforced where Ranasingam yearns to have a son as he keeps having daughters and gets married more than once to fulfil this desire.

After his 10th standard, Gunasingam quits school to become a farmer and earns accolades for his work through time. As is typical in the rural areas where the ‘murai mama’ marries the niece, Gunasingam’s family feels he should marry one of the nieces Poompozhil Chellama (Priya Bhavani Shankar) or Andal (Arthana Binu). However, Guna’s meeting with Kannukiniyaal (Sayyeshaa) changes his fate and he falls for her. But his family ends up splitting over this and Kannukiniyaal’s uncle calls for an honour killing. Does Guna marry Kannukiniyaal? What happens to them? Does the joint family get back together again?

Karthi excels as Gunasingam and there are shades of his brother Suriya’s Doraisingam in the way he has essayed this role. He plays the role of the farmer with conviction and elan. For the first time, actress Sayyeshaa is seen as the pretty village girl and is adequate for this. But Priya Bhavani Shankar could have had a meatier role given her acting prowess. Soori’s comedy helps in carrying the film along especially in places where it starts to drag.

National Award-winning director Pandiraj is back after a while with a mainstream commercial film set in the rural backdrop. Kadaikutty Singam is a film that is high on melodrama, family sentiment and emotions, and focus on the importance of a farmer in society. The movie has a very 80s feel (given its rural set-up, joint family, multiple marriages, caste issues, etc) and may not appeal to all sections of the audience. With a decent score by Imman and pretty cinematography by Velraj, Kadaikutty Singam’s true test will be at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More