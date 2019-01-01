Veteran actor Kader Khan passes away: The funeral of veteran actor Kader Khan will take later today. The last rites will be performed in Canada, his son Sarfaraz has confirmed. Kader Khan passed away on December 31 at 6:00 pm as per Canadian time, reports said. He was 81.

Veteran actor Kader Khan passes away: The funeral of veteran actor Kader Khan will take later today. The last rites will be performed in Canada, his son Sarfaraz has confirmed. Kader Khan passed away on December 31 at 6:00 pm as per Canadian time, reports said. He was 81. He was admitted to a hospital in Canada on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and was put on a ventilator. He is survived by his son Sarfaraz Khan and his family. The news of Kader Khan’s demise has sent shock waves across the country. Many of his fans expressed their condolences on social media.

Known for his flawless comic timing, the actor appeared in more than 300 Bollywood films. His son had dismissed Kader Khan’s death reports a day ago. Born in Afghanistan’s Kabul, Kader Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna’s Daag. Apart from acting, he had written dialogues for over 250 movies.

The actor also worked with veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Before entering the Bollywood in the early 70s, he was a professor of Civil Engineering at a college in Mumbai.

He played memorable roles in movies like No Time for Love, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhe Raja, Saajan Chale Sasural, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Coolie No. 1, Daag, Anari, Judwaa, Judaai, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhag, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Lucky.

