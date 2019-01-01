It is a sad day for the Bollywood industry as well as millions of fans as veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan has left for the heavenly abode. The reports of Kader Khan’s demise has been confirmed by the actor’s son Sarfaraz. Speaking to PTI, Sarfaraz has said that the veteran actor died on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time. Admitted in the hospital since 16-17 weeks, the actor went into the coma in the afternoon.
Divulging further details about the same, Sarfaraz stated that the last rites of the actor will be performed in Canada as they have their entire family there. He further thanked everyone for their blessings. After hearing the disheartening news, social media users, as well as Bollywood celebrities, are taking to Twitter to share their condolences.
Calling it sad and depressing, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that Kader Khan was one of the most brilliant stage artist, a writer of eminence, a mathematician and somebody who has been a part of many of his successful films. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal called Kader Khan ‘The Greatest Khan of Bollywood’ and said that he is more than an actor.
Have a look at how Twitterati is reacting to the saddening news:
Leave a Reply