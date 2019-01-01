Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan is no more. Suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, the veteran actor passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time. Soon after the news was confirmed by Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz, Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal and many more took to social media to express their grief and share condolences.

It is a sad day for the Bollywood industry as well as millions of fans as veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan has left for the heavenly abode. The reports of Kader Khan’s demise has been confirmed by the actor’s son Sarfaraz. Speaking to PTI, Sarfaraz has said that the veteran actor died on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time. Admitted in the hospital since 16-17 weeks, the actor went into the coma in the afternoon.

Divulging further details about the same, Sarfaraz stated that the last rites of the actor will be performed in Canada as they have their entire family there. He further thanked everyone for their blessings. After hearing the disheartening news, social media users, as well as Bollywood celebrities, are taking to Twitter to share their condolences.

T 3045 – Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !! pic.twitter.com/l7pdv0Wdu1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2019

The Greatest Khan of Bollywood.. Kader Khan. RIP. One of the few Bollywood actor who could amaze ppl in every role.. Villain, Comic or serious role in movies like Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani. He was more than an 'Actor'. #KaderKhan #RIPKaderKhan — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) January 1, 2019

Calling it sad and depressing, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that Kader Khan was one of the most brilliant stage artist, a writer of eminence, a mathematician and somebody who has been a part of many of his successful films. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal called Kader Khan ‘The Greatest Khan of Bollywood’ and said that he is more than an actor.

Have a look at how Twitterati is reacting to the saddening news:

#KaderKhan dedicated his life to comedy and made millions happy , his death should not be a moment to grief but to cheer an outstanding life of a legend. Kader Khan Sahab was and will always be India's no 1 comedy actor. Thank u for everything sir. Rest in peace sir. pic.twitter.com/94KMNAhTAX — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) January 1, 2019

We are deeply saddened by the demise of prominent actor-screenwriter #KaderKhan. Renowned for his effortless comic performances, he also wrote the striking dialogues for some of the most popular Hindi films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie and Agneepath.#RIP pic.twitter.com/AzpePUxLEF — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) January 1, 2019

.#KaderKhan acted in over 300 films and wrote dialogues in over 250 films. He's widely known for his villainous and comic roles but he also had a very significant innings as a dialogue writer of some of the most iconic films of 70s, 80s and 90s involving top stars. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) January 1, 2019

