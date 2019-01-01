Veteran actor cum writer Kader Khan has given tremendously spectacular performances in the Bollywood industry while he was active. The veteran has left us to his heavenly abode, however, he will always be living with us through his films. Check out some of the awesome dialogues of Kader Khan here.

Veteran actor cum writer Kader Khan has passed away on December 31, 2018 after suffering from prolonged illness. The veteran actor was 81 and was admitted to a hospital in Canada, where he breathed his last. According to the latest reports, Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz has confirmed that the last rites of his father would be conducted in India. Many celebrities have taken to their social media account to express this loss. Kader Khan, who was not only an actor in the industry has penned dialogues for over 250 films in Bollywood.

On the work front, veteran actor Kader Khan has featured in more than 300 films and has mesmerised with his spectacular performances in the comedy genre in films of other superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Feroz Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Govinda. The late actor is known for his outstanding throw of dialogues which is unmissable even today. Here are some of the best dialogues of the veteran Kader Khan which leaves us spellbound even today. Watch:

1. Dialogues from the film Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri

2. Dialogues from the film Kanoon Apna Apna

3. Dialogues from the film Umar Pachpan Ki Dil Bachpan Ka

4. Dialogues from the film Dariya Dil

5. Dialogues from the film Aaj Ka Daur

