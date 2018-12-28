As per the reports, Kader Khan's health is deteriorating and is on a ventilator due to trouble in breathing, The hard-working actor has worked in numerous films and is one of the most senior actors of the industry. Currently, Khan is hospitalised in Canada due to the health problem.

Actor Kader Khan has recently been hospitalised due to bad health conditions. As per the reports, the actor was living in Canada with his son and daughter-in-law for the past few years. The condition of the actor is deteriorating and has been on a ventilator due to trouble in breathing. Though the actor is conscious, he has stopped talking to his family. The doctors also said that he is having the symptoms of pneumonia.

At the same time, Khan is also suffering from progressive Supranuclear palsy (PSP). According to the reports, the actor has also gone through numerous surgeries of his knees in 2017. Khan started his career in Bollywood with the movie–Daag of Yash Chopra in the year 1973. The hard-working actor has written more than 12 films with Aunty No 1 ending the list. The actor was last seen in the movie–Ho Gaya Deemag Ka Dahi and has given major hits to the industry such as–Dil Hai Betaab, Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se, Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!, Deewana Main Deewana, Dil Bhi Khaali Jeb Bhi Khaali, Aman Ke Farishtey, Masti Nahi Sasti and many more.After listening to the news Amitabh Bachchan shares his emotions on Twitter and sents good wishes for his faster recovery.

T 3041 – KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics ! pic.twitter.com/yE9SSkcPUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2018

